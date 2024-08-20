Baghdad's degree non-recognition sparks protests in Kurdistan

2024-08-20 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Graduates from private universities in the Kurdistan Regiongathered outside the Ministry of Higher Education in Erbil on Tuesday,protesting the Iraqi government's refusal to recognize their degrees. Theprotesters claim the issue is rooted in political disputes rather thanadministrative concerns.

"We enrolled in universities that wereinitially recognized, and even after graduating, our degrees were valid,"said Mohammed Kamil, a protester from Kirkuk who graduated from the College ofDentistry. "But we were shocked to find out later that Baghdad no longerrecognizes these universities."

"We call on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to intervene tosave thousands of students from private colleges in the Kurdistan Region."A banner said.

The graduates called on the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry ofHigher Education to work with the federal government to resolve the issue, severelyimpacting their career prospects.

Thousands of students have been affected, particularly those seeking topursue postgraduate studies or secure scholarships abroad.

In 2019, the federal government established three committees to evaluateand recognize nine public universities in the Kurdistan Region, but anagreement has yet to be reached. The situation escalated on August 23, 2023,when the Federal Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research informedthe Federal Public Service Council that it would not approve the appointment ofgraduates from Kurdistan Region universities unless the Kurdish governmentrecognized Iraqi private universities that Erbil has refused to acknowledge.

Last April, Iraqi Minister of Higher Education Naeem Al-Aboudi discussedthe ongoing issue with a delegation from the Kurdistan Region's Ministry ofHigher Education. Al-Aboudi noted that private universities in both theKurdistan Region and the federal ministry are not mutually recognized,emphasizing that the solution lies in dialogue.

The universities not recognized by Baghdad include the University ofKurdistan, Soran University, University of Raparin, University of Halabja,University of Garmian, University of Zakho, Erbil Polytechnic University,Sulaimani Polytechnic University, and Duhok Polytechnic University.