2024-08-20 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Dana Gasannounced that Pearl Petroleum Co. Ltd. has officially terminated its contractwith Enerflex, the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor forthe Khor Mor 250 gas production increase project, on August 19, 2024.

Pearl stated, "Enerflex's poorperformance in executing contracted work severely impacted its ability to meetobligations, causing significant delays in the project in Iraq's KurdistanRegion (KRI)."

"Consequently, Pearl had tostep in directly to ensure the project's timely and successfulcompletion," it added.

"To protect our interests,stakeholders, and the KRI people, we have issued this termination notice."

Moreover, "Pearl reserves itsfull rights under the contract, including claims for damages," the companypointed out.

Notably, the Khor Mor gas field inthe Chamchamal district of al-Sulaymaniya is Iraq's largest-producing gasfield, covering 135 square kilometers. With 8.2 trillion cubic feet ofreserves, it is crucial to generating electricity, supplying 67% of Kurdistan'sneeds. Managed by a consortium led by Dana Gas, production has been disruptedby repeated attacks, delaying expansion plans.