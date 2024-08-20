Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold prices rise in Baghdad, decline in Erbil markets

Gold prices rise in Baghdad, decline in Erbil markets

Gold prices rise in Baghdad decline in Erbil markets
Gold prices rise in Baghdad, decline in Erbil markets
2024-08-20 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad while falling in the Erbilmarkets.

According toShafaq News Agency's correspondent, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Streetrecorded a selling price of 531,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams)for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with abuying price of 527,000 IQD.

The sellingprice for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 501,000 IQD, with a buying price of 497,000IQD.

In jewelrystores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between535,000 and 545,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 505,000 and 515,000IQD.

In Erbil,24-carat gold was sold at 600,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 525,000IQD, and 18-carat gold at 450,000 IQD.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links