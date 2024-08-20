Gold prices rise in Baghdad, decline in Erbil markets

2024-08-20 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad while falling in the Erbilmarkets.

According toShafaq News Agency's correspondent, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Streetrecorded a selling price of 531,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams)for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with abuying price of 527,000 IQD.

The sellingprice for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 501,000 IQD, with a buying price of 497,000IQD.

In jewelrystores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between535,000 and 545,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 505,000 and 515,000IQD.

In Erbil,24-carat gold was sold at 600,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 525,000IQD, and 18-carat gold at 450,000 IQD.