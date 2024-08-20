Iraq ranks second in crude oil exports to US, with $511 million in June shipments

2024-08-20 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Arab nations exported 16.43 million barrels of crude oil to the United Statesin June, valued at $1.41 billion, according to US Department of Commerce data.

Saudi Arabiatopped the list with exports worth $616.15 million, delivering approximately7.15 million barrels of crude oil. Iraq followed closely with 6.05 millionbarrels valued at $511.33 million, although this represents a slight decreasefrom May's exports of 6.46 million barrels.

The UAEranked third, exporting 2 million barrels valued at $175.81 million. Libya'sexports to the US amounted to 1.23 million barrels, worth $107.64 million,placing it fourth.

Kuwait wasthe fifth-largest exporter among the group, with 692,000 barrels shipped to theUS, valued at $58.334 million.