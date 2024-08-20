Kurdistan President welcomes new British Consul General, backs stronger ties

2024-08-20 16:20:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The president of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Tuesday welcomed the newly appointed British Consul General to the region, offering his full support for the diplomat’s mission.

The British envoy, according to a statement by the Region's presidency, expressed pleasure at taking up the post, reaffirming the United Kingdom’s commitment to deepening ties and broadening cooperation with the Kurdistan Region in various fields.

The meeting also addressed the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, with both sides emphasizing their importance and expressing hope for a successful electoral process.

The talks also touched on the ties between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as recent regional developments, the statement said.