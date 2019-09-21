Unknown Gunmen attack PUK party headquarters in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/09/21 | 07:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kurdish security guards at PUK party headquarters in Erbil, after unknown gunmen opened fire on the office, Iraqi Kurdistan, September 20, 2019. Photo: Ekurd/Screengrab NRT TV
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— An office of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) political party was shot at in Iraqi Kurdistan capital of Erbil, which is under the control of KDP party, on Friday night.
The head of Erbil police said an “unidentified person” opened fire there, hurting no one.
“This office of the PUK is located in Erbil’s 92 neighborhood. Tonight, an unidentified person shot at it from his/her vehicle and ran away,” Abdulkhaliq Talaat told Rudaw.
Hours earlier, shots were fired at the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) headquarters in Sulaimani, which is under the control of PUK party.
Iraqi Kurdistan is not unified region, it is divided politically and geographically between the KDP led by Massoud Barzani and PUK led by the Talabani’s clan.
The Kurdish armed forces so-called Peshmerga in Iraqi Kurdistan are not unified forces, and considered as militias loyal and taking orders directly from the ruling parties of KDP and PUK.
PUK Media said that two of their offices were attacked, but added that both are in the same building.
An unnamed source told the news outlet that “the shooters shot eight times and ran away immediately,” adding that it only caused material loss.
The police are investigating the incident, said the source.
Unknown gunmen also opened fire at the headquarters of the KDP in Sulaimani in the early hours of Friday.
Both incidents follow another incident on the Erbil-Sulaimani provincial border where Mahmoud Sangawi, a senior PUK official and Peshmerga commander, was barred from entering Erbil on Thursday.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | rudaw.net
Comments Comments
Loading...
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— An office of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) political party was shot at in Iraqi Kurdistan capital of Erbil, which is under the control of KDP party, on Friday night.
The head of Erbil police said an “unidentified person” opened fire there, hurting no one.
“This office of the PUK is located in Erbil’s 92 neighborhood. Tonight, an unidentified person shot at it from his/her vehicle and ran away,” Abdulkhaliq Talaat told Rudaw.
Hours earlier, shots were fired at the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) headquarters in Sulaimani, which is under the control of PUK party.
Iraqi Kurdistan is not unified region, it is divided politically and geographically between the KDP led by Massoud Barzani and PUK led by the Talabani’s clan.
The Kurdish armed forces so-called Peshmerga in Iraqi Kurdistan are not unified forces, and considered as militias loyal and taking orders directly from the ruling parties of KDP and PUK.
PUK Media said that two of their offices were attacked, but added that both are in the same building.
An unnamed source told the news outlet that “the shooters shot eight times and ran away immediately,” adding that it only caused material loss.
The police are investigating the incident, said the source.
Unknown gunmen also opened fire at the headquarters of the KDP in Sulaimani in the early hours of Friday.
Both incidents follow another incident on the Erbil-Sulaimani provincial border where Mahmoud Sangawi, a senior PUK official and Peshmerga commander, was barred from entering Erbil on Thursday.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | rudaw.net
Comments Comments
Loading...