Kurdistan Region to modernize schools, improve education: PM Barzani

2019/09/21 | 13:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani begins the new school year by ringing the first bell at a primary school in Duhok, Sept. 21, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani began the new school year on Saturday morning by ringing the first class bell at a primary school in Duhok province.
Sept. 21 marks the first day of school across the Kurdistan Region.
Barzani congratulated students present and said in a speech that “education holds a significant and crucial role in the development of our country and students must realize that they are the future of the nation.”
Building increasingly modern and high-quality schools in the federal region, he said, was a primary aim of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ninth cabinet.
“The recent economic crisis and the war against the Islamic State terrorist group have created many difficulties for the Kurdistan Region, but I extend a special thanks and appreciation to the teachers who did not allow such obstacles to hinder the education of the students,” the prime minister continued.
He added that an additional 35,000 classes were needed “to avoid two-shift periods for schools and for our beloved students to study in proper schools.”
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani speaks to students in Duhok on the first day of school, Sept. 21, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
Barzani called upon local investors in the private sector to take part in the process of building better quality educational facilities as part of their duty and responsibility toward Kurdistan, “to build a capable new generation with a proud and loving sense of nationalism.”
He also emphasized a collective effort on the part of teachers, parents, students, and the government for helping to create an educated, stable, and robust future for the Kurdistan Region.
The ceremony concluded with Barzani ringing the bell to begin the first period of study. Afterward, he attended a class where he encouraged the young students to recognize the importance of different religions and ethnicities coexisting peacefully.
Editing by John J. Catherine
