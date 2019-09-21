Corruption deal worth 30 billion dinars found in Babylon

2019/09/21 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Thirty billion
dinars appear to have gone unheeded after spending on the surveillance cameras
project in Babylon and it is found far below the required level. The security committee in the provincial
council confirmed that the project was subjected to clear financial corruption
and its files are being under investigation before the integrity to find out
those involved in that deal.Dr. Baqer Huwaidi,
a specialist in the field of digital security technologies, laid the first
building blocks for the project in 2000. He stressed that what has been
implemented is far from what was previously planned, saying: “the current project as nothing more than
describing a camera system to protect a small commercial building at a very
high implementation cost.”The Babylon Police,
as the beneficiary of the project, said: “it is too early to judge the project
as it has not been finalized and that a specialized committee is responsible
for receiving it.”
Thirty billion
dinars appear to have gone unheeded after spending on the surveillance cameras
project in Babylon and it is found far below the required level. The security committee in the provincial
council confirmed that the project was subjected to clear financial corruption
and its files are being under investigation before the integrity to find out
those involved in that deal.Dr. Baqer Huwaidi,
a specialist in the field of digital security technologies, laid the first
building blocks for the project in 2000. He stressed that what has been
implemented is far from what was previously planned, saying: “the current project as nothing more than
describing a camera system to protect a small commercial building at a very
high implementation cost.”The Babylon Police,
as the beneficiary of the project, said: “it is too early to judge the project
as it has not been finalized and that a specialized committee is responsible
for receiving it.”