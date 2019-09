Corruption deal worth 30 billion dinars found in Babylon

2019/09/21 | 14:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Thirty billiondinars appear to have gone unheeded after spending on the surveillance camerasproject in Babylon and it is found far below the required level. The security committee in the provincialcouncil confirmed that the project was subjected to clear financial corruptionand its files are being under investigation before the integrity to find outthose involved in that deal.Dr. Baqer Huwaidi,a specialist in the field of digital security technologies, laid the firstbuilding blocks for the project in 2000. He stressed that what has beenimplemented is far from what was previously planned, saying: “the current project as nothing more thandescribing a camera system to protect a small commercial building at a veryhigh implementation cost.”The Babylon Police,as the beneficiary of the project, said: “it is too early to judge the projectas it has not been finalized and that a specialized committee is responsiblefor receiving it.”