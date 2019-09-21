عربي | كوردى


Corruption deal worth 30 billion dinars found in Babylon

2019/09/21 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Thirty billion

dinars appear to have gone unheeded after spending on the surveillance cameras

project in Babylon and it is found far below the required level. The security committee in the provincial

council confirmed that the project was subjected to clear financial corruption

and its files are being under investigation before the integrity to find out

those involved in that deal.Dr. Baqer Huwaidi,

a specialist in the field of digital security technologies, laid the first

building blocks for the project in 2000. He stressed that what has been

implemented is far from what was previously planned, saying:  “the current project as nothing more than

describing a camera system to protect a small commercial building at a very

high implementation cost.”The Babylon Police,

as the beneficiary of the project, said: “it is too early to judge the project

as it has not been finalized and that a specialized committee is responsible

for receiving it.”





