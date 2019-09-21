عربي | كوردى


Qatar Airways' loss reaches $ 639 million in three months

2019/09/21 | 15:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Qatar Airways said on Wednesday its losses worsened to $ 639

million in the last fiscal year ending March 2019.

The company recorded losses of $ 69 million in the fiscal

year ending March 2018.

The company said in a statement that the last fiscal year

was full of challenges, most notably the loss of mature roads, high fuel costs

and foreign currency fluctuations.

The Group's total revenue grew by 14 percent annually,

passenger revenue grew by 14.3 percent, and freight revenue by 16.8 percent.

"It was a year of achievements in the face of adversity

on Qatar Airways ... despite the unprecedented challenges in the aviation

industry," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker.

A crisis that began on June 5, 2017, after Saudi Arabia, the

United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Doha on the grounds

of “supporting terrorism,” is strongly denied by Qatar.

The boycott caused the disruption of dozens of Qatar Airways

in Saudi, UAE and Bahrain airspace, prompting them to search for alternative

routes and cancel other.

