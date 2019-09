Qatar Airways' loss reaches $ 639 million in three months

2019/09/21 | 15:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Qatar Airways said on Wednesday its losses worsened to $ 639million in the last fiscal year ending March 2019.The company recorded losses of $ 69 million in the fiscalyear ending March 2018.The company said in a statement that the last fiscal yearwas full of challenges, most notably the loss of mature roads, high fuel costsand foreign currency fluctuations.The Group's total revenue grew by 14 percent annually,passenger revenue grew by 14.3 percent, and freight revenue by 16.8 percent."It was a year of achievements in the face of adversityon Qatar Airways ... despite the unprecedented challenges in the aviationindustry," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker.A crisis that began on June 5, 2017, after Saudi Arabia, theUnited Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Doha on the groundsof “supporting terrorism,” is strongly denied by Qatar.The boycott caused the disruption of dozens of Qatar Airwaysin Saudi, UAE and Bahrain airspace, prompting them to search for alternativeroutes and cancel other.