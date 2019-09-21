Home › Baghdad Post › Iran says to 'pursue any aggressor' as Trump orders more troops to Saudi Arabia, U.A.E.

In remarks on Saturday, the chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami said "be careful, a limited aggression will not remain limited. We will pursue any aggressor.”







Speaking to the state TV, Salami added "we are after punishment and we will continue until the full destruction of any aggressor."







The remarks were made a day after U.S. President Donald Trump authorized a "moderate" bolstering of U.S. forces in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) following the September 14 attack on Saudi oil infrastructure that many in the Trump administration blame on Iran.







Iran has denied involvement in the attack, which was claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.







On Friday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said it was a response to requests from the Saudis and the U.A.E. to help improve their air and missile defenses. He said the troops' mission would be "defensive in nature."



