Iraq Daily Roundup: Bus Bombing Near Holy City; 30 Killed Across Country

2019/09/21 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 30 people were killed, and nine people were
wounded in recent violence:
A man left a remote-controlled bomb on a mini-bus traveling
near the holy city of Karbala. When the bus arrived at a checkpoint, it
was detonated. The blast killed
12 civilians and wounded five more. A suspect was arrested.
Gunmen on a motorcycle killed two people
and wounded another near Dujaili.
In Mosul, a mukhtar was shot
dead.
Near Jalawla in Umm al-Hanta, a bomb placed under a
tractor wounded
three farmers.
Turkish warplanes targeting Kurdistan Workers’
Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas based around Gara left 15
guerrillas dead.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis
