عربي | كوردى


Iraq Daily Roundup: Bus Bombing Near Holy City; 30 Killed Across Country

Iraq Daily Roundup: Bus Bombing Near Holy City; 30 Killed Across Country
2019/09/21 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 30 people were killed, and nine people were

wounded in recent violence:



A man left a remote-controlled bomb on a mini-bus traveling

near the holy city of Karbala. When the bus arrived at a checkpoint, it

was detonated. The blast killed

12 civilians and wounded five more. A suspect was arrested.



Gunmen on a motorcycle killed two people

and wounded another near Dujaili.



In Mosul, a mukhtar was shot

dead.



Near Jalawla in Umm al-Hanta, a bomb placed under a

tractor wounded

three farmers.



Turkish warplanes targeting Kurdistan Workers’

Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas based around Gara left 15

guerrillas dead.









Author: Margaret Griffis





Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis







All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW