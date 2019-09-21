عربي | كوردى


Iraq, ESCWA discuss enhancing economic integration

2019/09/21 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Foreign Minister (FM) Mohamed

Alhakim met on Saturday with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia ESCWA’s executive secretary Rola Dashti to

discuss enhancing economic integration.



During the

meeting, the duo stressed the importance of enhancing effective cooperation

between Iraq and the UN-affiliated organization.



They also

called for working together to provide opportunities for economic welfare and

social development, and to promote cooperation among member states to achieve

regional integration.



For his

part, Alhakim said that his country is looking forward to achieving the

goals of sustainable development in coordination with all concerned bodies, including

the ESCWA, in order to be able to face any economic challenges.



He also

expressed that Iraq, in its capacity as head of the Arab ministerial

council of the Arab League, will present a number of proposals that contribute to

developing cooperation between the two organizations.

