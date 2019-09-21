Iraq, ESCWA discuss enhancing economic integration

2019/09/21 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Foreign Minister (FM) Mohamed
Alhakim met on Saturday with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia ESCWA’s executive secretary Rola Dashti to
discuss enhancing economic integration.
During the
meeting, the duo stressed the importance of enhancing effective cooperation
between Iraq and the UN-affiliated organization.
They also
called for working together to provide opportunities for economic welfare and
social development, and to promote cooperation among member states to achieve
regional integration.
For his
part, Alhakim said that his country is looking forward to achieving the
goals of sustainable development in coordination with all concerned bodies, including
the ESCWA, in order to be able to face any economic challenges.
He also
expressed that Iraq, in its capacity as head of the Arab ministerial
council of the Arab League, will present a number of proposals that contribute to
developing cooperation between the two organizations.
