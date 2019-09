Iraq, ESCWA discuss enhancing economic integration

2019/09/21 | 20:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqi Foreign Minister (FM) MohamedAlhakim met on Saturday with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia ESCWA’s executive secretary Rola Dashti todiscuss enhancing economic integration.During themeeting, the duo stressed the importance of enhancing effective cooperationbetween Iraq and the UN-affiliated organization.They alsocalled for working together to provide opportunities for economic welfare andsocial development, and to promote cooperation among member states to achieveregional integration.For hispart, Alhakim said that his country is looking forward to achieving thegoals of sustainable development in coordination with all concerned bodies, includingthe ESCWA, in order to be able to face any economic challenges.He alsoexpressed that Iraq, in its capacity as head of the Arab ministerialcouncil of the Arab League, will present a number of proposals that contribute todeveloping cooperation between the two organizations.