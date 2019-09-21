Home › Baghdad Post › Aramco to recover production by end of September

Aramco to recover production by end of September

2019/09/21 | 22:50



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Aramcoreiterated its commitment by the end of the month to return manufacturing toits complete capacity.It will restore 5.7million barrels per day, the quantity knocked out by latest assaults on the oilinstallations of the kingdom, said Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser.“We will continueto fulfill our mission of providing the energy the world needs,” Nasser said ina message to employees commemorating Saudi Arabia’s national day. Aramco hasn’tmissed any customer shipments, he said, according to Gulf News.The attack bydrones and missiles disabled 5% of global supply, and was the single-biggestsudden disruption to oil markets on record. There’s concern among traders overhow long it will take the world’s biggest crude exporter to fully restore lostproduction as it depletes inventories to meet supply commitments and operateswithout its usual buffer of spare capacity.Brent rose 6.7% inthe five days through Friday, the largest weekly gain since January, while WestTexas Intermediate oil registered the biggest weekly rise since June.Donald Trump’s administration has blamed Iran for the attackand responded by imposing further sanctions on Tehran. The U.S. also revealedplans to send a “moderate” number of American troops to the Middle East andadditional missile defense capabilities to Saudi Arabia.While Saudi Arabia said the attacks were “unquestionablysponsored by Iran,” it stopped short of saying the strikes were launcheddirectly from or by Iran.