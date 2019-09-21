Home › INA › The Prime Minister holds a meeting with the Conservatives in Beijing

The Prime Minister holds a meeting with the Conservatives in Beijing

2019/09/21 | 23:45



Beijing - INA







Immediately after arriving in Beijing on Saturday, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi met with conservatives from the official delegation.The meeting focused, according to a statement received , the government's vision of the relationship of cooperation and partnership with China and the renaissance achieved by the country and benefit from its successful experience, as well as to review the efforts made to reach this level of relationship.







He also called on the governors to cooperate more and coordinate and create the appropriate conditions for infrastructure development projects in light of the current visit to China and the ongoing understandings with the Chinese side in order to sign infrastructure development agreements that serve all and underpin all reconstruction projects.



















