ISIS claims responsibility for bus bombing in Iraq's karbala

2019/09/22 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ISIS terrorist organization on
Saturday claimed responsibility for bus bombing that killed 12 people near the
Iraqi city of Karbala.
Terrorists planted an
explosive device on a bus at an entrance to the city, two police spokesmen said.The blast was one of the
biggest attacks targeting civilians since ISIS was declared defeated inside
Iraq in 2017.The group’s sleeper cells
continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks across the country.On Saturday security was tight
on the roads leading to Karbala with added checkpoints searching cars.
The
security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security
forces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in
2017.
Saturday claimed responsibility for bus bombing that killed 12 people near the
Iraqi city of Karbala.
Terrorists planted an
explosive device on a bus at an entrance to the city, two police spokesmen said.The blast was one of the
biggest attacks targeting civilians since ISIS was declared defeated inside
Iraq in 2017.The group’s sleeper cells
continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks across the country.On Saturday security was tight
on the roads leading to Karbala with added checkpoints searching cars.
The
security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security
forces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in
2017.