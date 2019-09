ISIS claims responsibility for bus bombing in Iraq's karbala

2019/09/22 | 00:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ISIS terrorist organization onSaturday claimed responsibility for bus bombing that killed 12 people near theIraqi city of Karbala.Terrorists planted anexplosive device on a bus at an entrance to the city, two police spokesmen said.The blast was one of thebiggest attacks targeting civilians since ISIS was declared defeated insideIraq in 2017.The group’s sleeper cellscontinue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks across the country.On Saturday security was tighton the roads leading to Karbala with added checkpoints searching cars.Thesecurity situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi securityforces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in2017.