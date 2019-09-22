عربي | كوردى


ISIS claims responsibility for bus bombing in Iraq's karbala
2019/09/22 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ISIS terrorist organization on

Saturday claimed responsibility for bus bombing that killed 12 people near the

Iraqi city of Karbala.

Terrorists planted an

explosive device on a bus at an entrance to the city, two police spokesmen said.The blast was one of the

biggest attacks targeting civilians since ISIS was declared defeated inside

Iraq in 2017.The group’s sleeper cells

continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks across the country.On Saturday security was tight

on the roads leading to Karbala with added checkpoints searching cars.

The

security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security

forces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in

2017.

