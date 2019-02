US troops' withdrawal from Iraq was mistake: Turkish FM

2019/02/07 | 20:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglusaid that the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq was an erroneous step,adding that it caused a number of problems and spread chaos in the region.The foreign minister noted that the influence ISIS has increased and become one of the main problems that came afterthe US withdrawal from Iraq, according to media reports.Concerning the US withdrawal from Syria,Cavusoglu noted that the freed positions shouldn’t be occupied by the forces ofthe Syrian regime, as well as terrorists of PYD/YPG, which is the Syrian wingof the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).The foreign minister also noted that inorder to avoid mistakes, the US should coordinate its actions in Syria withTurkey.