US troops' withdrawal from Iraq was mistake: Turkish FM

2019/02/07 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
said that the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq was an erroneous step,
adding that it caused a number of problems and spread chaos in the region.The foreign minister noted that the influence ISIS has increased and become one of the main problems that came after
the US withdrawal from Iraq, according to media reports.Concerning the US withdrawal from Syria,
Cavusoglu noted that the freed positions shouldn’t be occupied by the forces of
the Syrian regime, as well as terrorists of PYD/YPG, which is the Syrian wing
of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).The foreign minister also noted that in
order to avoid mistakes, the US should coordinate its actions in Syria with
Turkey.
said that the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq was an erroneous step,
adding that it caused a number of problems and spread chaos in the region.The foreign minister noted that the influence ISIS has increased and become one of the main problems that came after
the US withdrawal from Iraq, according to media reports.Concerning the US withdrawal from Syria,
Cavusoglu noted that the freed positions shouldn’t be occupied by the forces of
the Syrian regime, as well as terrorists of PYD/YPG, which is the Syrian wing
of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).The foreign minister also noted that in
order to avoid mistakes, the US should coordinate its actions in Syria with
Turkey.