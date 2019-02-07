عربي | كوردى
US troops' withdrawal from Iraq was mistake: Turkish FM
2019/02/07 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

said that the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq was an erroneous step,

adding that it caused a number of problems and spread chaos in the region.The foreign minister noted that the influence ISIS has increased and become one of the main problems that came after

the US withdrawal from Iraq, according to media reports.Concerning the US withdrawal from Syria,

Cavusoglu noted that the freed positions shouldn’t be occupied by the forces of

the Syrian regime, as well as terrorists of PYD/YPG, which is the Syrian wing

of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).The foreign minister also noted that in

order to avoid mistakes, the US should coordinate its actions in Syria with

Turkey.



