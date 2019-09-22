عربي | كوردى


Bus Bomb Kills 12 Iraqis Near Major Pilgrimage Site

Bus Bomb Kills 12 Iraqis Near Major Pilgrimage Site
2019/09/22 | 02:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

… Islamic State attacks south of Baghdad since the group’s self … period after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, when Shiite … the cities of Karbala and Najaf.

The bomb, left on the … in the northern Iraqi provinces of Salahuddin, Diyala, Kirkuk and Nineveh as …

All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW