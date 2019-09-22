2 killed, 9 others injured in shooting at South Carolina

2019/09/22 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Two people were killed and nine
others injured in a shooting on Saturday at a sports bar in Carolina in southeastern
of the United States, Police said.
The shooting happened at the
Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in
a news release, it said.
The release added that 10
people had been shot, two of them fatally, and one person had been treated for
injuries sustained in a fall while trying to flee the club. Four victims were
airlifted to medical centers and another four were treated for noncritical
injuries.
“This was a violent incident of
huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” Barry Faile, the
Lancaster County sheriff, said.
Two people were killed and nine
others injured in a shooting on Saturday at a sports bar in Carolina in southeastern
of the United States, Police said.
The shooting happened at the
Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in
a news release, it said.
The release added that 10
people had been shot, two of them fatally, and one person had been treated for
injuries sustained in a fall while trying to flee the club. Four victims were
airlifted to medical centers and another four were treated for noncritical
injuries.
“This was a violent incident of
huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” Barry Faile, the
Lancaster County sheriff, said.