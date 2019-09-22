عربي | كوردى


2 killed, 9 others injured in shooting at South Carolina

2 killed, 9 others injured in shooting at South Carolina
2019/09/22 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Two people were killed and nine

others injured in a shooting on Saturday at a sports bar in Carolina in southeastern

of the United States, Police said.

The shooting happened at the

Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in

a news release, it said.

The release added that 10

people had been shot, two of them fatally, and one person had been treated for

injuries sustained in a fall while trying to flee the club. Four victims were

airlifted to medical centers and another four were treated for noncritical

injuries.

 “This was a violent incident of

huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” Barry Faile, the

Lancaster County sheriff, said.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW