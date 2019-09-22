Home › Baghdad Post › 2 killed, 9 others injured in shooting at South Carolina

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Two people were killed and nineothers injured in a shooting on Saturday at a sports bar in Carolina in southeasternof the United States, Police said.The shooting happened at theOld Skool Sports Bar & Grill, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said ina news release, it said.The release added that 10people had been shot, two of them fatally, and one person had been treated forinjuries sustained in a fall while trying to flee the club. Four victims wereairlifted to medical centers and another four were treated for noncriticalinjuries.“This was a violent incident ofhuge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” Barry Faile, theLancaster County sheriff, said.