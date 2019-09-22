عربي | كوردى


Arab League condemns Karbala terrorist attack

Arab League condemns Karbala terrorist attack
2019/09/22 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Arab League condemned in the strongest terms the

terrorist attack in the city of Karbala, which resulted in a number of

casualties.

An official source in the General Secretariat of the Arab

League confirmed that Iraq has made enormous sacrifices in order to defeat the

terrorist organizations and restore the normal life of its population.

The source added that the remnants of ISIS suffer defeat and

practice tactics of despair.

The Secretary-General of the League Ahmed Aboul Gheit extended

his deep condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery

for the injured.

He expressed his solidarity with the Iraqi government and

people in the face of criminal gangs of terrorism and extremism.

Aboul Gheit stressed that Iraq is on the right track to

restore security and stability.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW