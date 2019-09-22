Arab League condemns Karbala terrorist attack

2019/09/22 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Arab League condemned in the strongest terms the
terrorist attack in the city of Karbala, which resulted in a number of
casualties.
An official source in the General Secretariat of the Arab
League confirmed that Iraq has made enormous sacrifices in order to defeat the
terrorist organizations and restore the normal life of its population.
The source added that the remnants of ISIS suffer defeat and
practice tactics of despair.
The Secretary-General of the League Ahmed Aboul Gheit extended
his deep condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery
for the injured.
He expressed his solidarity with the Iraqi government and
people in the face of criminal gangs of terrorism and extremism.
Aboul Gheit stressed that Iraq is on the right track to
restore security and stability.
