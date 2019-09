Arab League condemns Karbala terrorist attack

2019/09/22 | 12:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Arab League condemned in the strongest terms theterrorist attack in the city of Karbala, which resulted in a number ofcasualties.An official source in the General Secretariat of the ArabLeague confirmed that Iraq has made enormous sacrifices in order to defeat theterrorist organizations and restore the normal life of its population.The source added that the remnants of ISIS suffer defeat andpractice tactics of despair.The Secretary-General of the League Ahmed Aboul Gheit extendedhis deep condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recoveryfor the injured.He expressed his solidarity with the Iraqi government andpeople in the face of criminal gangs of terrorism and extremism.Aboul Gheit stressed that Iraq is on the right track torestore security and stability.