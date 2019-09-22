عربي | كوردى


4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Egypt

2019/09/22 | 13:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday by the Egyptian

National Seismic Network (ENSN).

It was a medium-intensity earthquake. The quake struck 64 km east of

Cairo, according to ENSN.

ENSN added that the quake was of a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter

scale, with a length of 31.8628 and latitude of 31.8628.

It also noted that the earthquake caused no material or human damage.

