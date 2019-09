4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Egypt

2019/09/22 | 13:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday by the EgyptianNational Seismic Network (ENSN).It was a medium-intensity earthquake. The quake struck 64 km east ofCairo, according to ENSN.ENSN added that the quake was of a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richterscale, with a length of 31.8628 and latitude of 31.8628.It also noted that the earthquake caused no material or human damage.