4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Egypt

2019/09/22 | 13:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday by the Egyptian
National Seismic Network (ENSN).
It was a medium-intensity earthquake. The quake struck 64 km east of
Cairo, according to ENSN.
ENSN added that the quake was of a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter
scale, with a length of 31.8628 and latitude of 31.8628.
It also noted that the earthquake caused no material or human damage.
