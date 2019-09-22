Drone targets IMIS headquarters, west of Anbar

2019/09/22 | 14:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An airstrike has been carried out with a drone targeting one of the headquarters of the Iran Militia in Iraq and Syria (IMIS), west of Anbar.
In remarks on Sunday, sources said one of the IMIS headquarters has been targeted by an unidentified drone near an airport in Rutba, west of Anbar.
No count for the losses is available yet, due to the security measures taken by the IMIS on the spot and the areas in its vicinity, the sources added.
Five IMIS bases were targeted by mysterious bombings over the past few weeks, amid accusations against Israel of being behind the attacks.
