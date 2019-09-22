UN extends mission of team investigating ISIS crimes in Iraq

2019/09/22 | 14:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has voted on extending the mission of the team charged with documenting the crimes of ISIS in Iraq for one more year until September 2020, a statement said.
The United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS (UNITAD) will continue its efforts to hold ISIS militants “accountable by collecting, preserving and storing evidence of the most serious crimes committed in Iraq in line with the highest possible standards,” the UN statement explained.
The team is tasked with collecting and preserving crimes perpetrated by the terrorist organization in Iraq after it took over large territories in 2014.
The team, composed of almost eighty persons and headed by the Special Advisor Karim Khan, is analyzing up to 12,000 bodies exhumed from 200 mass graves left behind by the Islamic State, 600,000 videos showing the group’s crimes, and 15,000 “internal ISIS documents, according to news reports.
