Jubeir lauds Saudi-Iraqi cooperation to preserve security
2019/02/07 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign

Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir praised the fruitful cooperation between Saudi Arabia

and Iraq in maintaining security and stability in the region.Jubeir met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed

al-Hakim on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting in Washington of the

member states of the International Coalition to defeat ISIS.During the meeting, Hakim affirmed Iraq's keenness to

strengthen bilateral relations with Riyadh, intensify cooperation, and

coordinate about the regional and international developments.He also called for enhancing economic cooperation and

development between the two countries and the continuation of consultations

between the two brotherly countries to eliminate regional threats that can

harm the interests of peoples of the two states.Jubeir's speechDuring the meeting, Jubeir said, “The

International Coalition to Fight ISIS was established in 2014 and consists of

12 countries. My country was one of the founding countries and one of the first

countries that participated actively in the military operations against the

organization (ISIS),” the Arab News reported.“My

government will continue its fight against terrorism and its sponsoring countries,

and pledge to support all international and regional efforts to eliminate

terrorist organizations, terrorism and the activities of destabilizing states

in the region,” he said.“We believe that our war against terrorism

must include combating its funding and rhetoric that justifies violence and

terrorism," he continued"For this reason, my country has established a

center to combat terrorism and extremism and its sources of funding. We also

underscore the importance of continuing this alliance so that we can all ensure

an effective and lasting defeat," he added.ISIS caliphate overIraq announced the fight against ISIS was over on December 9,

2017, after the group seized the country's second-largest city Mosul, as well

as one-third of the rest of the country, before being toppled by an Iraqi military

campaign that was backed by the US-led coalition.Earlier, Hakim called on countries to help expose ISIS "sleeper

cells" in Iraq and restore stability.He

asked coalition members for “complete respect for territorial integrity of

Iraq” and that all operations must take place with the knowledge of the

government in Baghdad and according to its constitution.US

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that officials would announce next

week that “100 percent” of the ISIS caliphate had been

liberated.



