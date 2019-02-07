Jubeir lauds Saudi-Iraqi cooperation to preserve security

2019/02/07 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign
Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir praised the fruitful cooperation between Saudi Arabia
and Iraq in maintaining security and stability in the region.Jubeir met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed
al-Hakim on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting in Washington of the
member states of the International Coalition to defeat ISIS.During the meeting, Hakim affirmed Iraq's keenness to
strengthen bilateral relations with Riyadh, intensify cooperation, and
coordinate about the regional and international developments.He also called for enhancing economic cooperation and
development between the two countries and the continuation of consultations
between the two brotherly countries to eliminate regional threats that can
harm the interests of peoples of the two states.Jubeir's speechDuring the meeting, Jubeir said, “The
International Coalition to Fight ISIS was established in 2014 and consists of
12 countries. My country was one of the founding countries and one of the first
countries that participated actively in the military operations against the
organization (ISIS),” the Arab News reported.“My
government will continue its fight against terrorism and its sponsoring countries,
and pledge to support all international and regional efforts to eliminate
terrorist organizations, terrorism and the activities of destabilizing states
in the region,” he said.“We believe that our war against terrorism
must include combating its funding and rhetoric that justifies violence and
terrorism," he continued"For this reason, my country has established a
center to combat terrorism and extremism and its sources of funding. We also
underscore the importance of continuing this alliance so that we can all ensure
an effective and lasting defeat," he added.ISIS caliphate overIraq announced the fight against ISIS was over on December 9,
2017, after the group seized the country's second-largest city Mosul, as well
as one-third of the rest of the country, before being toppled by an Iraqi military
campaign that was backed by the US-led coalition.Earlier, Hakim called on countries to help expose ISIS "sleeper
cells" in Iraq and restore stability.He
asked coalition members for “complete respect for territorial integrity of
Iraq” and that all operations must take place with the knowledge of the
government in Baghdad and according to its constitution.US
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that officials would announce next
week that “100 percent” of the ISIS caliphate had been
liberated.
