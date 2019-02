Jubeir lauds Saudi-Iraqi cooperation to preserve security

2019/02/07 | 21:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for ForeignAffairs Adel Al-Jubeir praised the fruitful cooperation between Saudi Arabiaand Iraq in maintaining security and stability in the region.Jubeir met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamedal-Hakim on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting in Washington of themember states of the International Coalition to defeat ISIS.During the meeting, Hakim affirmed Iraq's keenness tostrengthen bilateral relations with Riyadh, intensify cooperation, andcoordinate about the regional and international developments.He also called for enhancing economic cooperation anddevelopment between the two countries and the continuation of consultationsbetween the two brotherly countries to eliminate regional threats that canharm the interests of peoples of the two states.Jubeir's speechDuring the meeting, Jubeir said, “TheInternational Coalition to Fight ISIS was established in 2014 and consists of12 countries. My country was one of the founding countries and one of the firstcountries that participated actively in the military operations against theorganization (ISIS),” the Arab News reported.“Mygovernment will continue its fight against terrorism and its sponsoring countries,and pledge to support all international and regional efforts to eliminateterrorist organizations, terrorism and the activities of destabilizing statesin the region,” he said.“We believe that our war against terrorismmust include combating its funding and rhetoric that justifies violence andterrorism," he continued"For this reason, my country has established acenter to combat terrorism and extremism and its sources of funding. We alsounderscore the importance of continuing this alliance so that we can all ensurean effective and lasting defeat," he added.ISIS caliphate overIraq announced the fight against ISIS was over on December 9,2017, after the group seized the country's second-largest city Mosul, as wellas one-third of the rest of the country, before being toppled by an Iraqi militarycampaign that was backed by the US-led coalition.Earlier, Hakim called on countries to help expose ISIS "sleepercells" in Iraq and restore stability.Heasked coalition members for “complete respect for territorial integrity ofIraq” and that all operations must take place with the knowledge of thegovernment in Baghdad and according to its constitution.USPresident Donald Trump said on Wednesday that officials would announce nextweek that “100 percent” of the ISIS caliphate had beenliberated.