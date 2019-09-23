An ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

2019/09/23 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq`s Directorate of Military Intelligence announced on Sunday the arrest of a terrorist in the city of Mosul, Nineveh province.
In a statement, the directorate said that the forces of the Military Intelligence in cooperation with the 1st Battalion managed to arrest one of the terrorists in the Makhmur District of Mosul, and handed him over to the concerned authority.
The mission was carried out through a tight ambush and accurate intelligence, according to Iraqi Directorate of Military Intelligence.
The statement added that the detainee is considered one of the terrorists who are linked to the leaders of the terrorist organization ISIS located in Jabal Qarah Dagh. He is wanted by the judiciary, according to a warrant of arrest, under the provisions of Article "4 terrorism."
Iraq`s Directorate of Military Intelligence announced on Sunday the arrest of a terrorist in the city of Mosul, Nineveh province.
In a statement, the directorate said that the forces of the Military Intelligence in cooperation with the 1st Battalion managed to arrest one of the terrorists in the Makhmur District of Mosul, and handed him over to the concerned authority.
The mission was carried out through a tight ambush and accurate intelligence, according to Iraqi Directorate of Military Intelligence.
The statement added that the detainee is considered one of the terrorists who are linked to the leaders of the terrorist organization ISIS located in Jabal Qarah Dagh. He is wanted by the judiciary, according to a warrant of arrest, under the provisions of Article "4 terrorism."