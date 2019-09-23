Unidentified aircraft strikes Hashd Shaabi base near Iraq's Fallujah

2019/09/23 | 00:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An unknown aircraft Sunday carried out an airstrike on a paramilitary Hashd Shaabi base near the city of Fallujah in Iraq's western province of Anbar, a security official said, reports Trend referring to Xinhuanet.com.
The incident took place in the evening when an unidentified aircraft bombarded a military base housing Saraya al-Salam paramilitary force near the city of Fallujah, some 50 km west of Baghdad, the official told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
The bombardment caused damage to the targeted positions in the base, while no human casualty occurred, the official said citing initial reports.
Saraya al-Salam, or Peace Companies, is a militia affiliated with Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and part of Hashd Shaabi.
Earlier in the day, a local official in Anbar province anonymously told Xinhua that an unknown aircraft bombarded al-Murassanat Camp in the early hours of the day, where the Hashd Shaabi forces were stationed in a desert area near the border with neighboring Syria.
The heavy bombardment caused huge explosions, the official said, adding that there were no immediate reports about casualties.
During the past weeks, a series of explosions took place in Hashd Shaabi arms depots in central and western Iraq. The incidents were mainly believed to be attributed to attacks by unknown aircraft.
The repeated explosions on Hashd Shaabi arms depots pushed Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, also the commander-in-chief of Iraqi forces, to order in mid-August that all military flights, including reconnaissance aircraft, are prohibited from using the Iraqi airspace without his permission.
