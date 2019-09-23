2019/09/23 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Home
Iraq news
Monday، 23 September 2019
12:49 AM
7 killed in separate attacks in Baghdad
Seven people were killed in
three separate attacks in the district of Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, Sky news
TV channel reported on Sunday.
Read
Home
Iraq news
Monday، 23 September 2019
12:49 AM
7 killed in separate attacks in Baghdad
Seven people were killed in
three separate attacks in the district of Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, Sky news
TV channel reported on Sunday.
Read