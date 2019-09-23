عربي | كوردى


7 killed in separate attacks in Baghdad

7 killed in separate attacks in Baghdad
2019/09/23
Monday، 23 September 2019

Seven people were killed in

three separate attacks in the district of Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, Sky news

TV channel reported on Sunday.





















