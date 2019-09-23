Rouhani willing to meet Trump: CNN's Amanpour quotes Zarif

2019/09/23 | 10:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is willing to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in New York this week, in case sanctions are scrapped in exchange for “permanent monitoring” of Iran’s nuclear activities, CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told her.
“The olive branch has always been on the table, but we’re showing it again,” Amanpour quoted Zarif in a tweet late on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Zarif made no statement about what Amanpour has attributed to him.
Since the attack on Saudi oil installations occurred on September 14, official statements from both Iran and the United States have shown that the chances for a meeting are almost non-existent.
Last week, Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei completely ruled out any talks with the U.S. at any level.
