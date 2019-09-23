عربي | كوردى


Iraqi President, Pompeo meet on sidelines of UNGA 74
2019/09/23 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham Salih held a meeting on Monday with US

Secretary of State Mark Pompeo on the sidelines of the United Nations General

Assembly 74(UNGA) in New York.



The duo stressed the need to avoid escalation and renounce

war, and adopt dialogue as a way out to the current regional crises.During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop bilateral

relations between the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing the regional

and international developments.Salih called for completing the war against terrorism, so as

to achieve international peace and security.The Iraqi president arrived in New York, heading a

high-level delegation, to participate in the meetings of the 74th session of

the United Nations General Assembly.It is expected that Salih will deliver a speech at the UNGA 74, and meet a number of leaders and heads of state

participating in the summit.

