Iraqi President, Pompeo meet on sidelines of UNGA 74

2019/09/23 | 13:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqi President Barham Salih held a meeting on Monday with USSecretary of State Mark Pompeo on the sidelines of the United Nations GeneralAssembly 74(UNGA) in New York.The duo stressed the need to avoid escalation and renouncewar, and adopt dialogue as a way out to the current regional crises.During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop bilateralrelations between the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing the regionaland international developments.Salih called for completing the war against terrorism, so asto achieve international peace and security.The Iraqi president arrived in New York, heading ahigh-level delegation, to participate in the meetings of the 74th session ofthe United Nations General Assembly.It is expected that Salih will deliver a speech at the UNGA 74, and meet a number of leaders and heads of stateparticipating in the summit.