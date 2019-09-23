Iraqi President, Pompeo meet on sidelines of UNGA 74

2019/09/23 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham Salih held a meeting on Monday with US
Secretary of State Mark Pompeo on the sidelines of the United Nations General
Assembly 74(UNGA) in New York.
The duo stressed the need to avoid escalation and renounce
war, and adopt dialogue as a way out to the current regional crises.During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop bilateral
relations between the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing the regional
and international developments.Salih called for completing the war against terrorism, so as
to achieve international peace and security.The Iraqi president arrived in New York, heading a
high-level delegation, to participate in the meetings of the 74th session of
the United Nations General Assembly.It is expected that Salih will deliver a speech at the UNGA 74, and meet a number of leaders and heads of state
participating in the summit.
Secretary of State Mark Pompeo on the sidelines of the United Nations General
Assembly 74(UNGA) in New York.
The duo stressed the need to avoid escalation and renounce
war, and adopt dialogue as a way out to the current regional crises.During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop bilateral
relations between the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing the regional
and international developments.Salih called for completing the war against terrorism, so as
to achieve international peace and security.The Iraqi president arrived in New York, heading a
high-level delegation, to participate in the meetings of the 74th session of
the United Nations General Assembly.It is expected that Salih will deliver a speech at the UNGA 74, and meet a number of leaders and heads of state
participating in the summit.