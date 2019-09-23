Five ISIS terrorists arrested in Mosul

2019/09/23 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi interior ministry announced on Monday that five ISIS-affiliated
terrorists have been arrested in the right bank of Mosul.
In a statement, the ministry spokesman said that the five
terrorists were arrested in the district of al-Obour area at the right bank of
Mosul. Nineveh police command said that the terrorists were arrested after receiving
precise intelligence data.It also added two of the arrested terrorists were fighting for ISIS. They had arrest warrants
issued against them in accordance with terror law.
ISIS has occupied vast areas from Iraq and Syria in 2014.
Three years later, the terror group was expelled after massive military
operations in partnership with the US-led coalition.
But remnants of the terror group are still planning a
comeback. They are aided by local officials and pro-Iran militias.
Iraq declared a “final victory” over the ISIS in December
2017, three years after the militant group overran roughly a third of Iraq’s
territory. Its fighters, however, continue to wage an insurgency in multiple
provinces.
Iraqi interior ministry announced on Monday that five ISIS-affiliated
terrorists have been arrested in the right bank of Mosul.
In a statement, the ministry spokesman said that the five
terrorists were arrested in the district of al-Obour area at the right bank of
Mosul. Nineveh police command said that the terrorists were arrested after receiving
precise intelligence data.It also added two of the arrested terrorists were fighting for ISIS. They had arrest warrants
issued against them in accordance with terror law.
ISIS has occupied vast areas from Iraq and Syria in 2014.
Three years later, the terror group was expelled after massive military
operations in partnership with the US-led coalition.
But remnants of the terror group are still planning a
comeback. They are aided by local officials and pro-Iran militias.
Iraq declared a “final victory” over the ISIS in December
2017, three years after the militant group overran roughly a third of Iraq’s
territory. Its fighters, however, continue to wage an insurgency in multiple
provinces.