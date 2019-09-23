Five ISIS members arrested, west of Mosul

2019/09/23 | 15:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)
Five ISIS members have been arrested in west of Mosul city, during a security operation, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.
In a statement, the ministry said joint troops in cooperation with citizens managed to arrest five ISIS members in al-Obour region, in the western side of Mosul.
Two of the militants, according to the statement, used to work with the group’s security department, while the others were fighting with Diwan al-Jund (the soldiers department) when the group was in control of the city.
