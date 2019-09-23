Home › kurdistan 24 › Mother of renowned Kurdish filmmaker not allowed to leave Iran

Mother of renowned Kurdish filmmaker not allowed to leave Iran

2019/09/23 | 17:30



Authorities in Iran were angered by his semi-documentary “No One Knows About Persian Cats” (2009), a film about the underground indie music scene in Tehran. They have also accused Ghobadi of promoting separatism in his films.



Sunday’s incident is not the first time Ghobadi’s relatives or close friends have experienced problems with Iranian authorities.



In 2013, Ghobadi’s brother Behrouz was released from prison in Iran following an international campaign.



Journalist Roxana Saberi, who co-wrote Ghobadi’s 2009 film “No One Knows About Persian Cats” was also held for 101 days under accusations of espionage in 2009, and then freed.



The filmmaker was born in 1969 in Baneh, Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat), near the Iran-Iraq border.



Ghobadi’s films “A Time for Drunken Horses” (2000), “Turtles Can Fly” (2004), “Marooned in Iraq” (2002), and “Half Moon” (2006) have won numerous prizes at film festivals. Several of his films, however, are banned in Iran.



