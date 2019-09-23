Home › INA › Al-Haddad discusses ways to strengthen the coordination between the Ministries of Labor and Social Affairs in Baghdad and Erbil

Al-Haddad discusses ways to strengthen the coordination between the Ministries of Labor and Social Affairs in Baghdad and Erbil

2019/09/23 | 20:20



Baghdad - INA







Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives Bashir Khalil al-Haddad discusses with the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs in the Kurdistan region, Kostan Mohammed, ways to strengthen coordination between the ministries of labor and social affairs in Baghdad and Erbil.The parliament is ready to support efforts aimed at strengthening relations between ministries in the federal government and ministries in the Kurdistan region and activating mechanisms of work and joint coordination to provide the best services and care for citizens throughout the country,Al-Haddad said.







The Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives, according to the statement, the need to expand the field activities of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs in Kurdistan and the rest of the provinces to develop the service sector and provide social protection networks for the affected families.Al-Haddad highlighted the importance of combating unemployment, supporting labor offices, providing social security, and devoting efforts to support human resources development programs and providing social care for families and children in need, pointing out to the need to focus on providing care for people with special needs. To achieve a state of balance and stability in the context of interaction and construction to achieve the desired goals.



















