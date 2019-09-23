Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
INA
›
In response to the question about the possibility of meeting Rouhani, Trump: We will see what happens
In response to the question about the possibility of meeting Rouhani, Trump: We will see what happens
2019/09/23 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)-
All Text here: INA ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Syrian Arab Republic: UNICEF Whole of Syria Crisis Situation Report - August 2019 Humanitarian Results
Al-Haddad discusses ways to strengthen the coordination between the Ministries of Labor and Social Affairs in Baghdad and Erbil
Iraqi translator risks life to reunite with American flag
UK says Iran responsible for attack on Saudi oil facilities
Iranian deputy FM urges ending sanctions to start negotiations
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs