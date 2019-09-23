Abdul-Mahdi inks eight MoUs in China today

2019/09/23 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi's visit to China on Monday (September 23rd) has yielded important results, ending with the signing of eight agreements and memorandums of understanding.
The Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation participated in the Iraqi-Chinese economic cooperation forum and meet with the President of China, according to a statement by the prime minister`s information office.
The office confirmed that the results of the prime minister's visit and the accompanying delegation to China have achieved the signing of eight agreements and memorandums of understanding, in addition to direct contracts of the governors.According to the office, the Iraqi delegation, headed by Abdul-Mahdi left Beijing, capital of China, returning to the capital Baghdad.Abdul-Mahdi and his entourage held extensive discussions with the Presidents of China and the State Council in the Great Hall of the People.
The Iraqi Prime Minister visited the monument of Chinese heroes and laid a wreath before the end of his visit to Beijing.
Iraqi Prime Minister, Abdul-Mahdi arrived last Thursday, September 19 in China at the head of a large high-level delegation, to participate in the work of the World Conference on Industrialization.Abdul-Mahdi revealed a large delegation, accompanied hum to China, includes a significant number of ministers and officials, including conservatives from all provinces of Iraq.
The Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation participated in the Iraqi-Chinese economic cooperation forum and meet with the President of China, according to a statement by the prime minister`s information office.
The office confirmed that the results of the prime minister's visit and the accompanying delegation to China have achieved the signing of eight agreements and memorandums of understanding, in addition to direct contracts of the governors.According to the office, the Iraqi delegation, headed by Abdul-Mahdi left Beijing, capital of China, returning to the capital Baghdad.Abdul-Mahdi and his entourage held extensive discussions with the Presidents of China and the State Council in the Great Hall of the People.
The Iraqi Prime Minister visited the monument of Chinese heroes and laid a wreath before the end of his visit to Beijing.
Iraqi Prime Minister, Abdul-Mahdi arrived last Thursday, September 19 in China at the head of a large high-level delegation, to participate in the work of the World Conference on Industrialization.Abdul-Mahdi revealed a large delegation, accompanied hum to China, includes a significant number of ministers and officials, including conservatives from all provinces of Iraq.