Strategic Planning Committee receives UK International Foundation Group

2019/09/23 | 23:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-TheCommittee for Monitoring the Implementation of the Government Program andStrategic Planning, chaired by MP Raed Fahmy, and the presence of the members receivedMonday UKInternational Foundation Group.At the outset of the meeting held at thecommittee's headquarters, the members welcomed the guests.The UKInternational Foundation Group gave asummary of their work and the services it can provide at the level of strategicplanning in all areas of interest to the state and citizens.The committee agreed with the group on acoordination mechanism between the two parties to ensure cooperation in allareas and the development of strategic plans in the areas of construction andservices, as well as more meetings in the coming period.