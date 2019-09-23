عربي | كوردى


Strategic Planning Committee receives UK International Foundation Group

2019/09/23 | 23:20
 The

Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of the Government Program and

Strategic Planning, chaired by MP Raed Fahmy, and the presence of the members received

Monday UK

International Foundation Group.At the outset of the meeting held at the

committee's headquarters, the members welcomed the guests.

The UK

International Foundation Group gave a

summary of their work and the services it can provide at the level of strategic

planning in all areas of interest to the state and citizens.The committee agreed with the group on a

coordination mechanism between the two parties to ensure cooperation in all

areas and the development of strategic plans in the areas of construction and

services, as well as more meetings in the coming period.





