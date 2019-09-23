Strategic Planning Committee receives UK International Foundation Group

2019/09/23 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of the Government Program and
Strategic Planning, chaired by MP Raed Fahmy, and the presence of the members received
Monday UK
International Foundation Group.At the outset of the meeting held at the
committee's headquarters, the members welcomed the guests.
The UK
International Foundation Group gave a
summary of their work and the services it can provide at the level of strategic
planning in all areas of interest to the state and citizens.The committee agreed with the group on a
coordination mechanism between the two parties to ensure cooperation in all
areas and the development of strategic plans in the areas of construction and
services, as well as more meetings in the coming period.
The
Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of the Government Program and
Strategic Planning, chaired by MP Raed Fahmy, and the presence of the members received
Monday UK
International Foundation Group.At the outset of the meeting held at the
committee's headquarters, the members welcomed the guests.
The UK
International Foundation Group gave a
summary of their work and the services it can provide at the level of strategic
planning in all areas of interest to the state and citizens.The committee agreed with the group on a
coordination mechanism between the two parties to ensure cooperation in all
areas and the development of strategic plans in the areas of construction and
services, as well as more meetings in the coming period.