Germany, France and Britain blame Iran for Saudi oil attack

2019/09/24 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Germany,

Britain and France said Monday Iran was responsible for the attack on Saudi oil

facilities earlier this month and called on Tehran to avoid further "provocation."



"It

is clear for us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no

other explanation," French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor

Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint

statement after meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, DW reported.But

three European powers — all signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal the United

States withdrew from — stressed that diplomacy was the answer to avoid a

potential conflict in the Middle East.Emanuel

time has come for Iran to accept a long term negotiation framework for its

nuclear program, as well as regional security issues, which include its missile

programs," the statement read.



"We

call on Iran to commit to such a dialogue and to avoid any new provocation and

escalation," they said. "The attacks also highlight the need for a

de-escalation in the region, for sustained diplomatic efforts and engagement

with all sides."



The

joint statement at the UN General Assembly is likely to pile pressure on Iran

after the United States and Saudi Arabia already blamed Tehran for being behind

the September 14 attack that temporarily knocked out half of the kingdom's oil

output.



Iran-aligned

Houthi rebels fighting a Saudi-led coalition intervention in Yemen claimed

credit for the sophisticated air attack, but US officials have said it was

likely launched from Iran or Iraq.Iran has denied any involvement, saying that

the Houthi rebels "have every reason to retaliate" for the Saudi-led

coalition's bombardment of their country.

