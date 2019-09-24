Germany, France and Britain blame Iran for Saudi oil attack

2019/09/24 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Germany,
Britain and France said Monday Iran was responsible for the attack on Saudi oil
facilities earlier this month and called on Tehran to avoid further "provocation."
"It
is clear for us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no
other explanation," French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint
statement after meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, DW reported.But
three European powers — all signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal the United
States withdrew from — stressed that diplomacy was the answer to avoid a
potential conflict in the Middle East.Emanuel
Macron: It is clear for us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack.
There is no other explanation.
But
three European powers — all signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal the United
States withdrew from — stressed that diplomacy was the answer to avoid a
potential conflict in the Middle East."The
time has come for Iran to accept a long term negotiation framework for its
nuclear program, as well as regional security issues, which include its missile
programs," the statement read.
"We
call on Iran to commit to such a dialogue and to avoid any new provocation and
escalation," they said. "The attacks also highlight the need for a
de-escalation in the region, for sustained diplomatic efforts and engagement
with all sides."
The
joint statement at the UN General Assembly is likely to pile pressure on Iran
after the United States and Saudi Arabia already blamed Tehran for being behind
the September 14 attack that temporarily knocked out half of the kingdom's oil
output.
Iran-aligned
Houthi rebels fighting a Saudi-led coalition intervention in Yemen claimed
credit for the sophisticated air attack, but US officials have said it was
likely launched from Iran or Iraq.Iran has denied any involvement, saying that
the Houthi rebels "have every reason to retaliate" for the Saudi-led
coalition's bombardment of their country.
