Home › INA › Official statement: President of the Republic will meet Macron, Merkel and Johnson in New York

Official statement: President of the Republic will meet Macron, Merkel and Johnson in New York

2019/09/24 | 03:55



New York - INA















The President of the Republic, Dr. Barham Salih, continues to hold meetings and meetings with the heads and leaders of the countries participating in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.The president will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, Bulgarian President Roman Radev, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Georgian President Salomé Zurabishvili to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-New York - INAThe President of the Republic, Dr. Barham Salih, continues to hold meetings and meetings with the heads and leaders of the countries participating in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.The president will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, Bulgarian President Roman Radev, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Georgian President Salomé Zurabishvili to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region.