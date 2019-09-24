1.5 million dinars for displaced families

2019/09/24 | 03:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
The Ministry of Displacement and Migration on Monday launched a grant of 1.5 million dinars in the second meal for families returning from emergency displacement.
The ministry said in a statement received that the meal includes 8,000 families, and began to disburse since Monday, via smart card.
