عربي | كوردى


1.5 million dinars for displaced families

1.5 million dinars for displaced families
2019/09/24 | 03:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Baghdad - INA



The Ministry of Displacement and Migration on Monday launched a grant of 1.5 million dinars in the second meal for families returning from emergency displacement.



The ministry said in a statement received that the meal includes 8,000 families, and began to disburse since Monday, via smart card.









All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW