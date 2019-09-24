Home › Iraq News › Two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

Two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

2019/09/24 | 09:35







Seven killed in Baghdad suburb targeting homes of Hashd al-Shaabi tribal fighters



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts.



On Saturday night, Seven people were killed in three attacks on the outskirts of Baghdad that targeted the homes of tribal fighters belonging to the Iran-affiliated Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary forces.



One of the attacks also targeted an army barracks in the Sunni suburb of Tarmiya.



Such incidents have been rare but sporadic in the Iraqi capital in recent years.



Iraq, whose main allies are Washington and Tehran, hosts both US troops and paramilitary groups backed by Iran.



Monday's attack comes amid intensifying tensions and threats between the US and Iran.



The United States has blamed Iran for recent attacks including on oil installations in Saudi Arabia this month, which Iran denies.



A rocket fired from eastern Baghdad landed in the same area near the US embassy in May.



At the time, the State Department ordered all "non-emergency US government employees" to leave Iraq, amid soaring tensions with Iran.



It also suspended normal visa services at its embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil.



The Trump administration had accused Iran of supporting “imminent attacks” on US personnel in the region.















Bus bombing kills 12 people near Iraq's Karbala



Islamic State



For weeks this summer, Iraqi forces - the army, police and the tribal mobilisation units - combed the orchards around Tarmiya, about an hour north of Baghdad, for Islamic State sleeper cells.



In July, they declared the operation a success after arresting several alleged IS members.



IS overran large parts of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" in areas they controlled.



Iraq in late 2017 declared victory against IS, but the group's disparate network of undercover fighters still carries out deadly attacks across the country.



On Friday, an attack claimed by IS killed 12 people on the edge of Karbala, as the Shia holy city prepares to receive millions of pilgrims next month.



