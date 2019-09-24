Home › Iraq News › Two Rockets Strike Baghdad's Green Zone, Sirens Sound Off Near US Embassy

Two Rockets Strike Baghdad's Green Zone, Sirens Sound Off Near US Embassy

2019/09/24 | 11:50







​



Two mortar rounds may have landed in a "dirt yard around the Green Zone," while a third mortar round appears to have landed in the Tigris River, which flows through Iraq from southeastern Turkey.



The Green Zone refers to the 3.9-square-mile area in the Karkh District of central Baghdad in Iraq. The so-called International Zone of Baghdad was the location for Iraq's transitional government, known as the Coalition Provisional Authority, following the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. Foreign embassies and Iraqi government buildings are located in the Green Zone. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.



The attack comes after a strike on Saudi oil installations that the US has blamed on Iran, resulting in heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.



