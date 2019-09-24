Home › Iraq News › No arrests in PUK office shootings, two arrested in KDP office attack

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The head of the Erbil Police Directorate noted on Monday that no one has been arrested so far for involvement in shooting incidents at the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Committee 4 and Committee 5 offices in Iraqi Kurdistan capital city of Erbil.



During a press conference, Major General Abdul Khaliq Talaat said that “we will counter anybody who wants to spoil the security of the city of Erbil and the investigation into the incident is ongoing on the order of the interior minister.”



Several rounds were fired at the two offices on Friday evening in apparent retaliation for a similar incident at a Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) office in Sulaimani the previous night amid tensions between the two parties.























On Monday, two suspects were arrested in Sulaimani on charges of shooting at the KDP office.



No one was hurt in any of the incidents.



The two parties met on Monday in an effort to calm the situation.



Talaat also dismissed rumors that there had been a political incident at the headquarters of the Turkmen Front in Erbil on Sunday, saying that it had merely been a quarrel between a taxi driver and the building’s guards.



“The Front Turkmen has filed a lawsuit and the driver was arrested,” he said.



“No political factor was behind the incident.”



Iraqi Kurdistan is not unified region, it is divided politically and geographically between the KDP led by Massoud Barzani and PUK led by the Talabani’s clan.



The Kurdish armed forces so-called Peshmerga in Iraqi Kurdistan are not unified forces, and considered as militias loyal and taking orders directly from the ruling parties of KDP and PUK.



