Iraqi Kurdish comedian Hamko arrested on sexual misconduct charge

2019/09/24 | 12:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Kurdish famous comedian Hamko, 2018. Photo: Screengrab/Youtube/Kurdish Comedy
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Famous Kurdish comedian and actor Hamko was arrested four days ago at his home on a sexual misconduct charge, according to a police source.
The spokesperson for the Erbil Police Directorate Hogr Aziz told NRT TV on Monday that “Hamko has been arrested following a lawsuit filed by one of his female friends on an allegation that he raped her.”
“He has confessed to his crime,” Aziz added.
Hamko was arrested, however, on charges of violating Article 395 of the Iraqi Penal Code, which makes it a crime to induce someone to have sexual intercourse with the promise of a marriage proposal, but then refusing to marry them.
It was not immediately clear why this statute was applied and not Article 393 or Article 396, which apply to rape and sexual assault respectively.
Public confirmation of his arrest came after several days of rumors that it had occurred.
Hamko is a prominent entertainer in Iraqi Kurdistan region and has been featured in a number of television shows.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, nrttv.com
Comments Comments
Loading...
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Famous Kurdish comedian and actor Hamko was arrested four days ago at his home on a sexual misconduct charge, according to a police source.
The spokesperson for the Erbil Police Directorate Hogr Aziz told NRT TV on Monday that “Hamko has been arrested following a lawsuit filed by one of his female friends on an allegation that he raped her.”
“He has confessed to his crime,” Aziz added.
Hamko was arrested, however, on charges of violating Article 395 of the Iraqi Penal Code, which makes it a crime to induce someone to have sexual intercourse with the promise of a marriage proposal, but then refusing to marry them.
It was not immediately clear why this statute was applied and not Article 393 or Article 396, which apply to rape and sexual assault respectively.
Public confirmation of his arrest came after several days of rumors that it had occurred.
Hamko is a prominent entertainer in Iraqi Kurdistan region and has been featured in a number of television shows.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, nrttv.com
Comments Comments
Loading...