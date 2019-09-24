Home › Baghdad Post › Rouhani meets Macron, says accusations of being behind Saudi attacks 'baseless'

Rouhani meets Macron, says accusations of being behind Saudi attacks 'baseless'

2019/09/24 | 13:10



Macron went to the place where Rouhani is staying in New York to discuss bilateral issues, news reports said adding that Rouhani described the accusation by Europeans of Iran’s responsibility for the Saudi attack as ‘baseless’.



After the meeting ended, Alireza Miryousefi, the press officer at Iran’s UN representation, tweeted “two sides discussed ways to save the #IranDeal, bilateral relations, and President Rouhani’s new initiative for the region “HOPE”.



Miryousefi added that the meeting was “a long meeting”.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- French President Emmanuel Macron met Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in New York, hours after France, Germany and the United Kingdom jointly named Iran as the likely culprit in the attacks on Saudi Arabia.Macron went to the place where Rouhani is staying in New York to discuss bilateral issues, news reports said adding that Rouhani described the accusation by Europeans of Iran’s responsibility for the Saudi attack as ‘baseless’.After the meeting ended, Alireza Miryousefi, the press officer at Iran’s UN representation, tweeted “two sides discussed ways to save the #IranDeal, bilateral relations, and President Rouhani’s new initiative for the region “HOPE”.Miryousefi added that the meeting was “a long meeting”.