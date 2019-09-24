Home › Baghdad Post › Pompeo: Aramco attack was Iranian, carried out with cruise missiles

Pompeo: Aramco attack was Iranian, carried out with cruise missiles

2019/09/24 | 14:50



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would seek international support in the face of Iran, which Washington accuses of targeting two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia."President Donald Trump and I personally want to give diplomacy every chance of success," Pompeo said on ABC."I am in New York. I will be at the United Nations all week to talk about that," he said. "We hope that the United Nations will adopt a firm position."He pointed out that the international organization was established for this kind of things - when attacking another country - and we hope to move in this regard.He reiterated that what Saudi Arabia was subjected to was "an Iranian attack carried out with cruise missiles."











