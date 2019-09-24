Home › INA › Secretary-General of Cabinet signs MOU with Chinese company to rehabilitate the Airport of Nasiriya

Secretary-General of Cabinet signs MOU with Chinese company to rehabilitate the Airport of Nasiriya

2019/09/24



BAGHDAD











Secretary-General of Cabinet signed a Memorandum of Understanding - MOU with the Chinese governmental company CSCEC to rehabilitate the International Airport of Nasiriya.This came during of the agenda ot the visit of Iraqi governmental delegation to China to make good use of the expertise they have in terms of reconstruction, industry, economy and other fields.The signing occurred in the presence of Dhi Qar governor and the supervisor of Nasiriyah International Airport and they agreed to start working on the airport after finishing the basic maps and license to be provided.























