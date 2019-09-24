Home › INA › Al-Kaabi: We shouldn't be dragged to provoking speeches that call for struggle between countries

Al-Kaabi: We shouldn't be dragged to provoking speeches that call for struggle between countries

2019/09/24



BAGHDAD











Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Hassan Al-Kaabi asserted the need for maintain the dialogues and wisdom and not to be dragged to the provoking speeches that aim at struggles between countries.This came during the meeting of Speskers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments that kicked off today's morning.Al-Kaabi called the participated countries to coordinate actively to show the reasons and solutions for all the current challenges.























