Egyptian Police kill MB terrorists in a shootout in Giza

2019/09/24 | 16:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Egyptian Police kill 6 Muslim Brotherhood terrorists in a shootout in 6th of October City in Giza governorate, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
It added that the terrorists were preparing to carry out a series of terrorist operations to intimidate citizens, spread chaos, and negatively affect security and economic conditions of the country.
The operation comes as part of the Interior Ministry’s efforts to combat terrorist groups and hunt down the runaway terrorist elements who plan to destabilize the state’s security and stability.
Investigations are still ongoing to identify the terrorists.
Egypt’s security forces have been waging a war over the past four years against an Islamist terrorist insurgency, mostly in North Sinai, that has seen hundreds of security personnel killed, as well as hundreds of terrorists killed in security campaigns.
