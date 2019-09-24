Home › Baghdad Post › US-led Coalition says attacks will not be tolerated

US-led Coalition says attacks will not be tolerated

2019/09/24 | 17:45



“There have been no claims of responsibility for the recent attack in Baghdad, and no Coalition or US-occupied facility was struck; but we take this incident seriously as do our Iraqi Security Forces partners,” Col. Myles B. Caggins III, Coalition Spokesman, said in the statement.



“We have made clear that attacks on Coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated and Coalition Forces retain the right to defend ourselves,” it added.“We are here at the invitation of the Government of Iraq, and we continue to support them at their request,” the Coalition spokesperson said.



There have previously been similar attacks on the Green Zone, mainly in the vicinity of the US embassy.



