Four political leaders mobilize against PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi: Source

2019/09/24 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An informed source has revealed about mobilization among political leaders against Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and his cabinet.
“The mobilization is lead by the President Barham Salih, Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi, former prime minister Haidar al-Abadi and head of the opponent Al-Hikma Movement Ammar al-Hakim,” the source was quoted by Russian news outlets.
The mobilization, according to the source, “targets reshuffle within the cabinet or even more through a vote of no confidence against Abdul-Mahdi.”No further details were provided.
Abdul-Mahdi’s cabinet is widely slammed by several political groups. Observers predict that the cabinet would not complete its term.
