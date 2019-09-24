عربي | كوردى


Four political leaders mobilize against PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi: Source

2019/09/24 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An informed source has revealed about mobilization among political leaders against Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and his cabinet.

“The mobilization is lead by the President Barham Salih, Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi, former prime minister Haidar al-Abadi and head of the opponent Al-Hikma Movement Ammar al-Hakim,” the source was quoted by Russian news outlets.

The mobilization, according to the source, “targets reshuffle within the cabinet or even more through a vote of no confidence against Abdul-Mahdi.”No further details were provided.

Abdul-Mahdi’s cabinet is widely slammed by several political groups. Observers predict that the cabinet would not complete its term.

