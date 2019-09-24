Two ISIS militants apprehended, east of Mosul

2019/09/24 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Two ISIS members were arrested during a security operation carried out in east of Mosul, a security source from Nineveh Police said on Tuesday.
In remarks, the source said “the militants were possessing guns when they were apprehended.”
The militants, according to the source, “were taken to Nineveh Operations Command headquarters for investigations ahead of standing trials.”
