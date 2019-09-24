عربي | كوردى


Two ISIS militants apprehended, east of Mosul

Two ISIS militants apprehended, east of Mosul
2019/09/24 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Two ISIS members were arrested during a security operation carried out in east of Mosul, a security source from Nineveh Police said on Tuesday.

In remarks, the source said “the militants were possessing guns when they were apprehended.”

The militants, according to the source, “were taken to Nineveh Operations Command headquarters for investigations ahead of standing trials.”





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW